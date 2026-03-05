Teddi Mellencamp shares worrisome update amid stage 4 cancer battle: 'I thought I had flu'

Teddi Mellencamp shares worrisome update amid stage 4 cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp revealed she recently experienced a "terrible rash" all over her body and ended up in an emergency room.

During a recent chat on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast, which she co-hosts with Tamara Judge, the reality star shared a recent update on her health amid her cancer battle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that she had to rush in emergency to a medical center after she woke up with a severe and painful rash that caused "sores" around her eyes, in her mouth, and everywhere on her body.

“I thought I had the flu," Teddi shared. "And then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash — like, you can't even say it's a rash because it's almost like sores all over my entire body.”

The blisters, Teddi said, “hurt and they burned.”

The 44-year-old TV personality hoped that the condition was an allergic reaction but to her surprise doctor urged her to take urgent care.

At the medical center, Teddi was told she had a new medication that caused Stevens-Johnson syndrome, which "is a rare serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. It's usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads and blisters," according to Mayo Clinic.

It is pertinent to mention that Teddi is already undergoing her stage four cancer treatment. Though her doctor told her previously that she has “no trace of cancer," she is still getting immunotherapy as a stage four patient.

For the "sores" which "just" appeared "everywhere" her body, even inside her mouth that she “couldn’t swallow," Teddi was treated with steroid injections and antibiotics after being hospitalized.