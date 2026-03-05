



Photo: Brad Pitt eager to win fight over daughter Shiloh as his war against Angelina Jolie's influence on kids continues

Brad Pitt has been planning to take his one last chance to win his beloved daughter Shiloh.

As fans will be aware, the legendary acting sensation has been abandoned by his own kids over his fued with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to a report by RadarOnline, sources claimed that Pitt is willing to give in everything he has to save his long-lost relation with his blood, Shiloh, as the situation with his former wife has escalated.

For those unversed, the Hollywood's heart throb Brad Pitt tied the knot with Angelina Jolie in 2014.

Nevetheless, after only two years of marriage they finalized their divorce in 2016 when Angelina alleged Pitt of being abusive towards their children.

An insider claimed that Pitt may speak publicily against Jolie and try to shade her in the wrong light as it would be a way to take his revenge from his ex.

"Brad knows his legal options are limited, but he's not going to let this pass without taking some type of action," the source said.

"He's crushed by the way Angie has poisoned Shiloh and the other kids against him."

"Going public with his side of the story, by exposing Angelina's awful behavior towards him and others, won't bring Shiloh back, but at least it'll bring Brad some type of revenge, the insider continued.

“The poor guy is at his lowest ebb and desperate times call for desperate measures,” the source stated.

The frustration has also stemmed from the fact that very soon Jolie will be free to move to America with the former couple's six kids once the youngest ones reach adulthood, which means losing any hope for reconcilation with his daughter in the future.

However, the distance is not something new, the relationship between Pitt and his beloved daughter Shiloh has been restrained since the split, and Shiloh publicly filed legal papers to remove 'Pitt' from her name on her 18th birthday.