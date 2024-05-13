Jim Parsons opens up about his ‘really special’ cameo in ‘Young Sheldon’

Alongside Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik will also briefly reprise her role of Amy Farrah Fowler



Jim Parsons is slipping back in the shoes of Sheldon Cooper for the series finale of his iconic sitcom’s spinoff, Young Sheldon.

Speaking to People Magazine ahead of the final episode, Parsons, 51, expressed that reprising his role was “really special,” but admitted that he was unsure at first.

“I felt a slight hesitancy when they first asked, just as I thought, I don’t really want to go revisit the character,” he reflected.

However, Parsons – who is an executive producer and off-screen narrator on Young Sheldon – changed his mind upon reading the script.

He recalled, “But the way that they wrote it in was I thought so beautiful that it ended up being like this little extra coda or whatever to my experience with the character.”

Parsons added, “It was this gift of a second layer of losing it out in a way that I had never seen coming, and it was a real treat.”

Alongside Parsons, Mayim Bialik – who plays Sheldon’s girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory – will also make a guest appearance.

Young Sheldon first aired in 2017 and has had a hugely successful seven-season run. The final episode will air on Friday, May 17.