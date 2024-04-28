Jennifer Aniston drops rare photo dump amid busy schedule

Jennifer Aniston recently took producer duties for an upcoming reimagining of 9 to 5

Jennifer Aniston treated her fans to a rare photo dump over social media amid her busy life.

Taking her weekend bliss to Instagram, the Friends alum posted a carousel of photos with no words in the caption, only several emojis punctuated, including red hearts, a waving hand, and a camera emoji.

The first photo featured a selfie of the 55-year-old actress sporting her grown-out blondes, which she flaunted throughout the awards season in a nod to her Apple TV series, The Morning Show, this year.

In the montage of photos Aniston shared on Saturday, April 27, several photographs were of her furry pals.



She posted snaps of two of her three dogs: Lord Chesterfield, and white pitbull Clyde. Sophie was not pictured.

In addition to her gym snapshot, the actress posed with several friends in many pictures.

TV writer Molly McNearney, the wife of Jimmy Kimmel, actress Andrea Bendewald and Amanda Anka can be seen in a slew of photos.

The series of photographs ended with a shot of a bathroom mirror with a message written on it in white marker, "I love you xx."

Aniston’s fans were over the moon with the glimpse into her life and rallied to the comments section to express their excitement.

One fan gushed, "Jen aniston dump is THE moment [heart on fire emoji]."

Another said, "EVERYONE LOVES IT WHEN JENNIFER ANISTON SHOWS UP."