Rhian Sugden, Oliver Mellor welcome first 'baby Mellor'

Rhian Sugden and Oilver Mellor's baby name is still pending

Rhian Sugden and her husband, Oliver Mellor, are over the moon after the arrival of their first baby.

Taking the parenthood bliss over social media, the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate posted an adorable photo of her baby boy with a caption that read, "All my boys! [blue heart emoji] My life is complete!"

The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on Thursday, April 25, "Baby Mellor born 25/04/24 weighing 8lb7," she added, "Name still pending… [teary eyes and sparkle emoji]."

The photograph featured baby Mellor nestled in a cushioned basket, surrounded by the Coronation Street star and the couple’s pets.

Sugden's fans and friends rushed to the comments section to express their adoration for the new baby and extend felicitations to the couple.



One user gushed, "Aww congratulations [blue heart emoji] my heart feels so full for you completing your family with your little man x."

Another fan chimed in with a slew of heart-eye emojis, "Oh my heart. Here’s to the best version of you you never knew existed."

For the unversed, the couple is blessed with the baby after seven unsuccessful IVF attempts, "eighth time lucky."

In her early 30s, Sugden found her low egg count similar to a "woman over 45."

During a 2019 interview with The Mirror, she shared, "I was told that I might never be a mum – and I’m heartbroken."

However, fate shined on the Glamour Girls star and last year, she announced that she was expecting.

"We were convinced it would never happen. But here we are, and we're thrilled," Sugden wrote on Instagram at the time.