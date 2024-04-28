Kate Middleton, Prince William enjoy special privilege banned for other royals

Kate Middleton and Prince William are believed to make use of special privileges due to their status as senior working royals.

While royal rules allow other family members to collect their food delivery from the Palace gates, the Prince and Princess of Wales have the luxury of having it bought directly to their door.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 in 2017, the couple confirmed they are “absolutely” permitted to order a takeaway, as reported by OK! magazine.

In the conversation with host Scott Mills, Kate divulged her favourite dish is a “curry, definitely,” while the future King dished on his repulsion to spice.

Princess Eugenie highlighted the difference between rules for the Waleses and ordinary royals in a discussion on the Table Manners podcast.

While they are not barred from ordering food delivery, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson admitted to personally collecting the order once it reaches the Palace gates.

"We ring down and say, 'there's a Deliveroo coming', and then we'll get in our pyjamas and drive down and go pick it up,” she revealed.

Eugenie went on to explain in the interview that having the food straight to their door isn’t offered to her and her family.