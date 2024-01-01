Queen Margrethe II's abrupt abdication raises suspicion of Jeffrey Epstein link

file footage

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark sent shockwaves around the world as she announced her surprise abdication during a live television address on New Year’s Eve.



The 83-year-old will be formally stepping down from her position on Jan. 14, exactly 52 years after she succeeded to the throne.

Dressed in a magenta dress adorned with a silver brooch, the monarch appeared glum as she read the announcement from a paper in her hands.

The Queen originally ascended to the throne following the death of her father King Fredrik IX in 1972, and is currently the only reigning queen in the world.

She cited her waxing health issues as the reason behind her decision.

However, social media users are convinced it is related to the upcoming bombshell related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A verified account on X, formerly Twitter, named after book Shadow of Ezra, written by Ijahlon Fields, pointed out, “As we approach the unveiling of the client list of Jeffrey Epstein you will witness many sudden departures from high positions.”

For the unversed, the world is embracing the exposition of over 150 names of high-profile personalities who were linked to the criminal later this month.

The throne will pass down to her son, Crown Prince Fredrick.

The 55-year-old prince will not be crowned in an opulent coronation ceremony like that in Britain; instead, he will take his mother’s place as King of Denmark and head of state in the country following an announcement from Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen.