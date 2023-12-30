Princess Kate, William risk losing their 'star' position in royal family

Prince William and Princess Kate drew comparisons with Princess Diana for work-life balance

Prince William and Princess Kate have been warned about the dangers of shirking off from their royal duties as they continue to prioritize their kids.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell responded to press backlash of the Prince and Princess of Wales for their lack of engagements across 2023.

The pair have been shamed for attending less than 200 outings, in comparison with Princess Anne who has been hailed as the ‘hardest working royal’ for attending nearly 500 engagements over the year.

Also Read: 'Lazy' Prince William echoes Princess Diana's memory amid 'press criticism'

Russell also drew parallel between the royal heir and his late mother Princess Diana for maintaining a work-life balance to avoid being absentee parents to their kids.

William and Kate are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, together.

"The danger for them is that even though this is almost certainly motivated by prioritising their home life, it has enabled their critics to paint them as lazy,” the royal editor of the Daily Mirror claimed.

"That reputation can take quite a bit of time to shirk off at the moment.

Also Read: Princess Kate, Prince William trade-off public approval to raise 'happier kids'

He continued: "Because of the difficulties the monarchy has had in the last few years, William and Catherine were very much expected to be the star players and to be the star attraction for positive publicity."

The royal expert added: “If they're not seen as often, there is a risk that they enable their critics to write the story for them.”