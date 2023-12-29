Princess Kate, Prince William trade-off public approval to raise 'happier kids'

Prince William and Princess Kate have their priorities straight as they refuse to be follow the footsteps of parents from previous generation for their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Speaking to GB News, royal author Gareth Russell came in defense of the Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of backlash over their lack of public engagements in 2023.

"We can defend the couple in that this is what it looks like when royals prioritise their children and their home life,” he affirmed.

The future monarchs placed quite low in terms of number of royal family engagements throughout the year.

William clocked in over 170 engagements, while Kate was only able to conduct 123, in comparison to a whopping 457 engagements attended by Princess Anne.

Russell noted that the Waleses are intent on breaking the generations-old tradition of royals neglecting their kids for the sake of duty.

The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors author continued: "There inevitably has to be a trade-off in this. You can either have royals who commit to as many engagements as the Queen Mother or the Queen or Prince Philip did.

"But the upshot of that, is that they won't spend as much time day-to-day with their children.

"So either you have royals who continue to work as publicly and as often as they did before, or you have royals who perhaps raise happier families.

"It's worth noting, that of all the royals ahead of them, none of them have young children.

"So this is what it looks like when the family part of the Royal Family takes precedence for the first time," added the royal expert.