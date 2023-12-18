Prince William, Kate Middleton 'feel urgency' to spend time with children

File Footage

Prince William and Princess Kate have prioritised their children’s upbringing over royal engagements in 2023.



In conversation with GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have a "sense of urgency" to spend quality time with their children in order to raise "good, normal human beings."

She added, "I believe that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is a human jungle gym. We’ve seen her at public events with children, they’re crawling all over her."

While taking a dig at Prince Harry, Kinsey said, "These are two people that work smarter, not harder, and that’s okay."

She continued, "I think their strategy in the end will mean they’re going to bring up brilliant, kind, wonderful people that don’t behave like their uncle, Prince Harry."

Earlier, it was reported that the future King and Queen of UK left royal fans unimpressed this year with their decreased involvement in royal events.

The royal couple have been advised to engage in more royal events to rebuild their image following the 'racist royals' claims in Omid Scobie's controversial book Endgame.



For the unversed, royal author Omid allegedly revealed the names of two royal figures involved in racist conversations against Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, which left a bad impression on the royal family.

