'Lazy' Prince William echoes Princess Diana's memory amid 'press criticism'

Prince William echoed his late mother Princess Diana's memory by keeping his family his priority despite facing backlash and being called "lazy" towards his royal duties.



According to royal commentator Gareth Russell, while speaking to GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales' decision to juggle his family with his work was a stark reminder of his mother, who too made her family her priority during her time as a working royal.

For the unversed, the backlash came after it emerged that Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, performed 172 engagements while Princess Kate did 123, a marked difference in comparison to Princess Anne who did 457 outings.

This, as a result saw the couple being labeled as 'lazy' though they made it clear that their family came first, mirroring the late Diana.

"This is where you very much see that William is Diana's son.

"Recently there has almost been a perception that he is Charles's son and Harry is Diana's son.

"But you know Diana was immensely close with William. You can hear it when Prince William speaks about how there's so much love and admiration for his mother.

"This is the Diana impact on the monarchy, so I don't imagine that William and Catherine are as wounded, as maybe other royals would have been by this level of press criticism."