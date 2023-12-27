Prince William's pal reveals future king's plans to 'control monarchy'

Prince William's future plans revealed by his friends

King Charles's eldest son Prince William's friends have shared their knowledge about the future king's intentions, claiming the Prince wants "more control" over the monarchy.



However, the Prince of Wales's friends insisted that the heir apparent to the throne would not want to become King while his children were still young.



"William neither expects nor wants Charles ever to abdicate,” one friend of William’s told The Daily Beast, adding: "William and Catherine have three children under the age of 11, so that is very much their focus right now."



Another friend of the royal claimed: "Of course William expects to be given more influence and control as the years go by. That’s how it works. It’s total rubbish to suggest that means they are at each other’s throats."

A separate source claimed that William would "respect" his father’s "rank", unlike Prince Harry who "would not do as (he) was told".



The Monarch's friends also refuted any suggestions of a feud between father-son duo, claiming: "Charles absolutely wants William to plough his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was."

