Prince William, Princess Kate hold future of royal family in their hands

Majority of the British public still support the monarchy

The royal family has suffered a bruising few years with Prince Andrew's scandal, Prince Harry's decision to quit the royal job and Meghan Markle's shocking allegations against the senior members of the Firm.

Despite these all, most polls show a majority of the British public still support the monarchy.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Kate Middleton are the most liked royals. And royal commentators and historians believe that the future of the monarchy does rest on the Prince and Princess of Wales's shoulders.

King Charles even had plan to slim down the monarchy effectively to his immediate family. But the shock exit of Harry and his wife Meghan to the United States has put paid to that, placing even more pressure on William, 39, and his young family to maintain the institution's long term viability and popularity while navigating a rapidly changing society.



"William is the key person because William is going to be king one day," previously said Charles Rae, a former royal correspondent at the Sun newspaper. "He's the last of the Mohicans, basically. I think an awful lot rests on William's shoulders for the future of the monarchy."



William and Kate, 40, have enjoyed highly positive media coverage over the last few years as one of the world's most glamorous couples with Hollywood star appeal even after Harry and Meghan's direct or indirect attacks on them.

The couple have even received much praise for their work on mental health, homelessness and environment.

In the future, William and Kate will decide how the monarchy should look as it was previously claimed that they would try to avoid the bows and curtsies in public.

They may be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy, and break away with a lot of the tradition and focus on a modern monarchy.

William and Kate are said to be changing the monarchy with the times to stay relevant as the future of the monarchy and the royal family rests on their shoulders.