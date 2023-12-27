Aaron Carter’s team issues condolence statement on Bobbie Jean’s death

Aaron Carter is with his late sister Bobbie Jean Carter as she joins him a year after his sudden death.

The I’m All About You singer’s team issued a statement, via E! News to his family, including mom Jane Carter, brother Nick Carter and twin sister Angel Carter, days after the death of Bobbie Jean at 41.

“This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy,” Aaron’s team wrote. “May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace.”

Bobbie Jean is the third of the Carter siblings to succumb to untimely death. Their eldest sister, Leslie Carter died in 2012 due to an apparent overdose at age 25.

Last year in November, the youngest Carter, Aaron died at age 34 from an accidental drowning caused by the effects of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling compressed air.

The late singer is survived by his one-year-old son, whom he shared with former fiancée Melanie Martin.