Hailey Bieber reacts to Scooter Braun’s take on Justin’s new album

Hailey Bieber may have taken a subtle jab at Scooter Braun with a perfectly timed side-eye.

Just minutes after Justin Bieber’s former manager praised the singer’s new album Swag, his first full project since parting ways with Braun after working together for over 15 years, the beauty brand owner responded with a cryptic Instagram Story.

On Saturday, July 12, Hailey, 28, posted a playful selfie using a Snapchat filter that exaggerated her eyes and lips.

Though the photo had no caption, she set the tune of Mariah Carey’s hit song Obsessed, placing the song title front and center in the moody image.

The timing of the post sparked speculation that the proud wife was reacting to Braun’s rave review of her husband’s seventh album.

In his lengthy post, Braun called the project "the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date" and said, "There comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own — and that’s what he’s done here."

He added, "He poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run."

Although Braun acknowledged he had "played no role in this one," he said he was "incredibly proud and impressed," and urged followers to stream the album.

The Record exec also highlighted Daisies as his personal favourite, praising its "special tone."

Bieber and Braun ended their professional relationship in 2023 after more than a decade together.

Braun shared his glowing review of Swag just days after the two settled a multimillion-dollar financial dispute tied to the cancellation of Bieber’s Justice tour in 2022.