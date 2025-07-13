Kelly Clarkson finally takes stage after canceling first two shows

Kelly Clarkson has finally made it to the stage to kick off her much anticipated Las Vegas residency a week after cancelling two of her opening shows at the very last minute.

Before treating her fans with the exciting setlist, the Since U Been Gone hitmaker addressed her recent cancellations, apologising while on stage on Friday night, July 11, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“It took us a minute. I’m so sorry. I know some of y’all had tickets for last weekend’s shows,” according to a fan made video posted on TikTok, she expressed after engaging with the concertgoers near her stage.

“We can’t help our bodies sometimes. You know we get sick, and that happens,” continued Clarkson, who earlier emotionally said that she was “devastated” to postpone the concerts.

“This is my favorite residency, my favorite show we’ve ever put together, because I love being in the studio, and that’s where this whole idea came from,” the American Idol alum added.

For the unversed, last Friday Clarkson, 43, called off some of her Las Vegas shows just minutes before she was scheduled to take the stage.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, the Stronger songstress explained that she and her team have been working day and night to create the most intimate and extraordinary experience for her fans.

However, “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice.”