Bobbie Jean Carter will be buried in Florida following sudden death

The younger sister of Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, suddenly died on Saturday, December 23, at age 41.

Bobbie Jean will be laid to rest in her home state of Florida, a source close to the Carter family told People Magazine.

While the details of her death are unclear, the family believes that Bobbie Jean went into cardiac arrest at home. She was also mom to eight-year-old daughter Bella, who is currently in the care of her grandmother Jane.

At the time, Jane told TMZ that she will “need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” referring to the deaths of her son Aaron, who died at 34 in November 2022, and daughter Leslie, who died in 2012.

She added that while she is in “deep” grief she requested the “sympathetic to say a prayer for [her] precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean previously appeared in the Carter family's reality TV series House of Carters (which aired in 2006), but reportedly struggled in the following years with substance abuse issues.