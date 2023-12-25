Angel Carter reflects on childhood trauma in tribute to late sister Bobbie Jean

Nick Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean was the third of his six siblings to pass away

Bobbie Jean Carter’s “baby” sister Angel Carter is heartbroken over her sudden death.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, Angel posted a bittersweet tribute to her late sister – the third of her six siblings to tragically pass away following twin brother Aaron Carter in 2022 and older sister Leslie Carter in 2012 – reflecting on the collective childhood trauma they endured.

Remembering Bobbie’s “great sense of humor and a lively spirit,” Angel noted that Bobbie always looked after her like she was her “baby.”

However, Angel acknowledged, “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

The grieving sister then noted how none of her late siblings experienced the “innocence” of childhood, and were instead “burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering” that led to them turning to drugs.

She continued, “I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

While the exact reason behind Bobbie’s recent death remain unclear, Angel urged her followers to confront and break down barriers and stigma surrounding mental health, which “starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home.”

“I love you BJ, you’re free now,” she concluded.



The Carter family continues to endure profound losses to their large clan, with matriarch Jane Carter revealing Bobbie’s “sudden” passing in Florida on Saturday.

She was 41 years old.