Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron carter, dead at 41

The Carter family has been hit with yet another major loss.
Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter, has passed away at the age of 41, per a report by TMZ.
The news was confirmed by Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter, who released a statement to the outlet Saturday expressing her “shock” and sorrow over the “sudden” demise of her daughter, requesting some “time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”
This marks the third tragic loss for the Carter tribe, following the deaths of Backstreet Boys’ Aaron in 2022 and Leslie Carter in 2012.
“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a further statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private,” Jane expressed.
Despite her own pain, she made sure to highlight the profound impact of the death on her eight-year-old granddaughter, Bella, who has now lost both her father and mother.
While the circumstances surrounding Bobbie Jean’s death remain unclear, TMZ revealed that she passed away in Florida on a Saturday.
