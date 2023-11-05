Nick Carter still coping with brother Aaron’s death one year later: ‘It hurts’

Nick Carter is still reeling from the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter as he marked his first death anniversary.

The Aaron’s Party singer was found dead at age 34 in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home on November 5, 2022. The musician’s death was caused by drowning with the “effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam,” per the medical examiners at Los Angeles County Department.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 43, told E! News in an interview that his brother’s death is “still unbelievable” to him and she is “still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it — because it hasn’t.”

Overwhelmed by emotion, Nick went on to add, “But I’m hoping that one day I can make sense of it all.”

He continued, “No matter what he and I had gone through in our lives, we always were able to make amends, always were able to get back to that place, and now I can’t anymore and it hurts.”

To cope with his grief, Nick is leaning on his wife Lauren Kitt Carter and their three children, Odin, 7, Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2.

“My children are my everything,” he explained. “If I lost everything, if I wasn’t a Backstreet Boy anymore, if I didn’t have the opportunity to still perform for people and entertain them, as long as they still had my kids and still had my family, I’d be OK. All this stuff on the outside doesn't matter to me.”

Back in January, Nick paid tribute to his late brother with a new song, Hurts to Love You, in which he detailed Aaron’s struggles and their relationship.