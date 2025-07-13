Kelly Clarkson's first Las Vegas residency show sparks reactions

Kelly Clarkson made a stronger return to the stage, officially launching her Las Vegas residency after a rocky start that forced her to cancel the first two shows at the very last minute eleventh hour.

The American Idol alum addressed the cancellations before her power-packed performances on Friday, July 11, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, offering a heartfelt apology to the ticket holders who were on their way or many already outside the venue to attend her shows which were cancelled last week.

Despite the inconvenience, most fans accepted her apology with understanding and grace, though some admitted they were still heartbroken about missing the show.

"She’s so sincere and means it," one fan commented in response to her onstage message.

"You guys are lucky, and we’re not," lamented another, who appeared to have held tickets for one of the canceled performances.

"That would have been us last week," echoed a third fan, clearly still feeling the sting of missing out.

Meanwhile many chose to flood the singer with support and love, celebrating her return and the exciting shows ahead.

The Since U Been Gone songstress told the live crowd, "It took us a minute. I’m so sorry. I know some of y’all had tickets for last weekend’s shows."

"We can’t help our bodies sometimes. You know we get sick, and that happens," continued Clarkson, who earlier said that she was "devastated" to postpone the concerts.

Clarkson’s residency is now officially underway and is set to run through November 15, 2025, giving plenty of fans another shot at seeing her live.