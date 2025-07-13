Taylor Swift’s song creates ‘core memory’ for NFL star at major event

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce did not just have a fun time together but also made it memorable for others during the Tight Ends & Friends event hosted by NFL player George Kittle in Nashville.

Kittle got candid about on the night he spent partying with the Lover crooner his fellow NFL star, Kelce.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end, opened up about his most cherished memory from that night: the trio's viral sing-along to Swift's hit 2008's Love Story.

"That was a fun one," Kittle said in conversation with NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco.

"I was in the process of handing [my wife] Claire and Taylor drinks for the night, and I was like, 'I just gotta tell you that 'Love Story' is definitely my favourite Taylor Swift song.'"

The 31-year-old sportsman added that as he was talking about it, the song came on the speakers and he was not going to miss the opportunity.

"I was like, 'I'm not going to miss this opportunity. 'You don’t get to sing 'Love Story' with Taylor Swift very often."

He added, "It was just an absolute riot and something I'll probably remember forever. I've had a fun offseason."

Kittle and Swift's impromptu sing-along moment occurred at Tight End University, an annual three-day summer training camp held last month. It was founded by Kelce, Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen in 2021.

He posted the video of them singing on his Instagram account in carousel post, captioned, "Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shout-out to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up. @te_university."

Separately during the event , Swift also performed her hit Shake It Off.