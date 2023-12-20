'Biggest losers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Santa's 'naughty list'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been thrown into Santa’s naughty list after the pair went through a turbulent year.

This revelation emerged when royal commentator Kinsey Schofield spoke on TalkTV where she interacted with an AI version of Santa in a segment that categorised members of the royal family in a naughty or nice list.

"What about Harry and Meghan? Hollywood Reporter’s Biggest Losers of 2023, former Spotify employees and South Park stars, naughty or nice?" Schofield asked.

When quizzing Santa about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the AI bot, without hesitation, threw the couple in the naughty list.

"Well slay it ain’t so. Naughty naghty naughty," Santa remarked.

This comes after the couple was named by Hollywood Reporter as the Biggest Losers of 2023 after a disappointing year which consisted of them being dropped by Spotify and generally being in the press for their icy relationship with the royal family.

Furthermore, their year remained lackluster as the couple have yet to make their promised comeback amid reports claiming that the two have made big plans behind the scenes.