See: Meghan Markle packs boxes, restocks a fridge in shock appearance

Meghan Markle has taken on a new role as ‘nerdy’ assistance after the Duchess of Sussex appeared in a video promoting an instant latte brand.
In a post on Instagram, the clip opened up to the brand’s co-founder Hannah Mendoza giving watchers a warm welcome to Clevr HQ.
As she proceeded to give a tour of the company she was seen standing in front of a team of "fulfillment crew" members who she jokingly claimed were "been listening to Britney [Spears] on loop since 2019".
Against the backdrop of the tour the Duchess of Sussex could be seen working as she packed boxes, typed emails, restocked a fridge and more.
In the final moments of the clip, the former actress walked past the camera, looking very busy as she appeared to be juggling the heavy workload.
In a split second move, Meghan broke character as she missed a fist bump attempt, leading the Duchess of Sussex to break out into a fit of giggles.
The appearance caused shockwaves as fans took to the comments to confirm that the woman was indeed Meghan.
"The new hire deserves a raise and bonus and benefits. She is a multitasking Queen. Clearly," one user wrote.
"Wait...is that Her Royal Highness??," another noted.
"That intern in the back looks mighty familiar… and is working mighty hard!," a third opined.
Take a look:
