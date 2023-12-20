Harry, Meghan accused of behaving like 'petulant children' since royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, have been accused of behaving childishly since their departure.

In conversation with Sky News Australia, British commentator Esther Krakue shared, "The Sussexes never really displayed a sense of duty."

The royal expert added that since their exit from the palace, the two have been in the headlines for making controversial statements against the royal family.

She continued, "It only took a couple of years for them to storm out of the Royal Family like petulant children and release an interview with Oprah where they were just complaining; release a book like Spare where they were just complaining; release a Netflix documentary where, again, they were just complaining."

Esther said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "didn't have a lot of grit, which demonstrated their hearts weren't in it until they had different motives, which don't align with what the Royal Family is about."

The British commentator further shared that as the world is seeing the Montecito couple's stars continue to fall, people will see more flaws in their characters.

Recently, Harry and Meghan have been questioned for their deafening silence over the racism claims against the royal family.

For the unversed, royal author Omid Scobie revealed the names of two senior royal figures involved in racist conversations about the couple's son Archie.

The latest drama strained that the California based couple's already suffering relationship with the royal family.

Several reports also claimed that Harry and Meghan's reconciliation plans with the royal family appear dubious as the couple is reportedly excluded from royal Christmas festivities.