Who will replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in the MCU?

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by MCU after he was found guilty of domestic violence

Jonathan Majors’ latest conviction on charges of domestic violence and assault has posed a great threat on his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The comic book cum film franchise debuted Majors as powerful villain known as Kang the Conqueror in titular TV series based on Loki Odinson, played by Tom Hiddleston, premiered last year.

The actor initially raised questions over his future in the universe after being charged on domestic violence by his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March this year.

However, the MCU executives waited out for the New York’s jury verdict before dropping him from future projects all together.

The NYC court pronounced Majors guilty of one count of assault and harassment each, sentencing him to up to a year in prison on from Feb. 6 onwards.

As of now, he has appeared in three projects in the franchise, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki season 2, setting precedent to appear in the upcoming slate of films.

Kang was also set to be a main source of conflict in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars, set to release in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The latest announcement from a Marvel spokesperson sent fans down in a frenzy of speculations on the recasting process for the time-warping villain.

Internet users placed their bets on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ray Fisher, Trevante Rhodes, and Aldis Hodge as the frontrunners to replace Majors as Kang.

Moreover, they believe the They Cloned Tyrone actor John Boyega to be of suitable replacement for Majors as well, despite the actor not willing to take over himself.

Replying to Boyega’s photo of Anthony Mackie on his social media account from last month, a fan tweeted, “tell anthony mackie to connect you w whoever in charge of recasting kang.”

The Star Wars alum responded with a gif Donkey from Shrek shaking his head in denial.

As of now, no announcements regarding replacements have been made, hence, fans are suggested to brace themselves for the MCU to take as much time as they require.