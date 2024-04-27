‘XO, Kitty’ begins production on Season 2 with new cast members

XO, Kitty's much awaited second season of the popular adolescent drama has already begun filming.
The second installment of the 2023 Netflix series, which tells the story of Anna Cathcart's Kitty, is scheduled to release. The series received an incredible 2.1 million hours of views in its first week of release.
With a humorous video of the group prepared to begin filming in their KIS uniform, the streaming behemoth has now formally announced the start of production on the second season on Twitter.
“XO, KITTY S2. NOW IN PRODUCTION. KISS roll call!”, captioned the video.
Furthermore, Variety has revealed that the ensemble cast has added three new members. Specifically, Cathcart, Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Peter Thurnwald (Alex), and Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) will be joined by Audrey Huynh, Joshua Lee, and Sasha Bhasin.
The idea of the spin-off series To All The Boys centers on Kitty Song Covey, who believes she is an expert on love.
But when she crosses international borders to see her long-distance boyfriend, things go wrong.
