Jennifer Aniston’s tell-all memoir spills her ‘secret to staying sane’

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly writing a memoir in which she will reveal her "secret to staying sane." Inspired by the autobiography of her late friend and co-star on Friends, Matthew Perry, the actress took the decision to share her life with her fans.



According to an informant, who spoke with In Touch Weekly, the Morning Show star has "realized life is short" and is finally ready to share her experience with her followers after years of contemplation.

They continued to divulge additional information about the book, indicating that Aniston would discuss her time spent on the set of her popular comedy show as well as some of her well-known feuds with notable people.

“She’ll obviously write about skyrocketing to fame on Friends and how she’s managed a few feuds with other celebrities over the years,” they said.

Moving on, the Murder Mystery star will disclose how she managed to survive all these years. “Her secret to staying sane through all of her ups and downs is that she surrounds herself with a tight circle of ride-or-die friends.”

Before concluding, the source commented, “Jen has always maintained an optimistic, glass-half-full mentality, and she’s open about working hard on her physical and emotional well-being.”

“That’s why this memoir will be so inspiring to her fans.”