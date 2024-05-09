King Charles, Prince Harry meet secretly?

King Charles III, who publicly shunned Prince Harry during the Duke's trip to the UK for his Invictus Games service, was asked by some royal experts to meet the Duke privately and quietly to save his relationship with his son.



Prince Harry's spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that there's no chance of Father-son duo's meeting. The reason given was due to the 75-year-old monarch's full program.



However, some royal experts urged the King to embrace the Duke in private without making it a news. But, the King and other royals, according to some, think that it's not possible to keep anything private in Harry's presence.

Royal correspondent Jack Royston has urged the King to take the step to ease the suffering of himself and his son Harry as opportunity seldom knocks twice.

Some royal fans and commentators still believe Charles would have embraced his in private by putting all his rift a side to not let him feel 'Spare'.



The Duke, in his memoir, has already claimed of being treated differently by his own royal relatives. And, the King and William's snub, according to some, could strengthen his narrative against the Firm.

"It's about how the public read the myth of the motivation behind [Charles] not seeing Harry," Royston told Sky News.

"When it was simply the case that Charles wasn't going to see him, that was hugely disappointing. The risk is that they look like it's deliberate and that it's petty, so they need to realize that if the public perceive this as a petty swipe at Harry."



Journalist and royal commentator Angela Mollard wrote for Daily Mail. "I'm astounded the monarch isn't meeting with his own son, even briefly. Our children's safety is never guaranteed and having been diagnosed with cancer I would've thought the King might have had cause to consider the fragility of our existence."