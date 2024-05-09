Whoopi Goldberg thanks Maggie Smith for support amid crucial times

Whoopi Goldberg recalled how deliberately and sufficiently Maggie Smith extended her support when she heard of Goldberg’s mother’s bad health.



Goldberg, in talks with People magazine, remembered she was in middle of her performance for stage adaptation of Sister Act in London when her late brother called her and told her that their mother was on life support following an aneurysm.

Simultaneously, her co-star from Sister Act Maggie Smith had to visit the production similar day.

“Having Maggie Smith be there, and being able to fall apart and having her say, ‘Listen, my friend. We’ll get you through this. We’ll get you through this. We’ll get you to the hospital so you can get her. Get you back to Berkeley so you can get home,’” Goldberg said.

Goldberg fondly recalled that Smith stayed back with her while she waited for her flight to California.

“We were up all night, just laughing and talking about stuff,” the The View co-host said. “And she had met my mom a couple of times. Just having somebody who got it, who understood, it’s everything.”

The actress revealed that her mother passed away in 2020. She also mentions her late mother and brother in her memoir Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, out now.