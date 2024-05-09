Meghan Markle sets sights on Prince Harry, Kate Middleton's 'thawing relations'

Meghan Markle is said to be warming up to the idea of Kate Middleton confiding in Prince Harry as she continues her health battle.



A source told Life & Style the Princess of Wales reached out to the Duke of Sussex, with whom she once shared a close bond, after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

The abrupt reconciliation reportedly led Meghan to be left feeling “blindsided” and “a bit betrayed,” however, the former actress is willing to set aside the animosity for the sake of her sister-in-law.

“Meghan was blindsided and felt, maybe, a bit betrayed at first,” the insider claimed.

“She accepts that she wasn’t around when Kate and Harry first became friends” more than two decades ago, they noted, adding the Suits alum knows that her husband“really respected and admired Kate before things got bad between all of them.”

Speaking to the outlet, the source expanded on Kate’s current relations with the wayward prince, claiming, “She and Harry were extremely close at one time. She’s confided in him during some of her darkest moments, and now that includes her cancer battle.”

“While Kate loves William and she does confide in her husband, it’s easier to talk about certain things with Harry.

“He’s always been a good listener," they added.