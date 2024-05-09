Prince Harry ‘really cries’ as King Charles announces new honour to Prince William

Prince Harry got emotional when King Charles announced a new honour for his older brother Prince William

King Charles's decision to bestow a new honour upon Prince William caused emotional distress for Prince Harry, claims a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex arrived back in the United Kingdom this week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Upon his arrival in London, it became known that King Charles would not be able to meet with his son, despite speculation suggesting otherwise in preceding weeks.

Shortly thereafter, Buckingham Palace made public that the King would bestow a military honour upon the Prince of Wales, a recognition previously assumed to be destined for the Duke of Sussex.

Prince William has been appointed as the colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corp, the regiment with which Prince Harry served during his time in Afghanistan.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn exclusively told The Mirror: "King Charles’ announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated.

"What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems – his brother. And the announcement was deliberately made during Harry’s brief visit to the UK to have maximum impact – it shows Harry that he really is no longer welcome."



Mr Quinn claimed that the senior royals "knew" that the announcement would "really hurt" Harry, before revealing that "he is said to have been in tears when he heard". He added: "But they have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realise that when you betray the family, you don’t just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal. You also lose the things you loved."

"Being Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps was something Harry really did enjoy and of which he was very proud," Mr Quinn went on. "There is a rushed feel to the whole thing too as if they can’t wait to be rid of this troublesome prince – which is why Harry’s role will be transferred to William in just a few days’ time, on 13 May.