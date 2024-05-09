Royal family give Harry, Meghan ‘run for their money’ on Netflix project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting some tough competition on Netflix as new plans by the streaming giant unfolds.



Following the popularity of movie, Scoop, based Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview, Netflix has plans to make a mini-series or a film about the royal family, per insiders cited by GB News.

The source revealed that Netflix bosses are discussing a new prequel of the hit show The Crown but focus on “former royal playboys.”

Bosses are keen to bring back a royal historical drama in a new form to be released in “bite-size” helpings. The insider also added that the film Scoop shows there is interest in “moments in time” for the royals.

Ever since the success of the Sussexes’ docuseries, Harry & Meghan, received record-breaking ratings on the streamer.

The platform is somewhat considered as a turf for them, especially with their multi-million-dollar deal, which they signed in 2020, after stepping away from their royal duties.

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting a run for their money if the new series on the royal family garners a good viewership.