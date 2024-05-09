Prince Harry, King Charles rift ‘driven from both sides’

Prince Harry’s invites to the royal family may have been in vain but mom Princess Diana’s family did not let him down.
The Duke of Sussex was joined by Princess Diana’s younger brother Earl Spencer and elder sister Lady Jane Fellowes walked in side-by-side to St Paul’s Cathedral, while none of the members of the royal family were seen.
Harry, who was welcomed by huge cheers from throngs of crowd gathered outside the cathedral, was met with a welcoming embrace of his family members as he met them inside, per The Daily Mail.
Historian Martyn Whittock discussed the scenario at GB News over how Prince Harry’s was snubbed by the royals but supported by the Spencers.
It is noteworthy that there is still connection and communication between the Duke and his mother’s side of the family,” he said. “But it does seem to have broken down relationships spectacularly now with his father’s side of the family.”
The historian argued that many will point out that Prince Harry “created the situation” but explained that it is “quite clear” that the rift is “ongoing” and appears to be driven from “both sides.”
He shared that the Wednesday’s event was a testament for the “damaged” relationship that is shared by Prince Harry and King Charles.
