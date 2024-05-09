Prince Harry reflects on Princess Diana, King Charles wedding, teases Queen Camilla upon UK arrival

The then Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were married at St. Paul’s on July 29, 1981

Prince Harry delivered a fantastic response to one of his fans during his unexpected appearance upon his arrival in the UK for a significant event.



During a surprise walkabout following his Invictus Games event on Wednesday, Prince Harry shared a wedding joke with a fan.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK this week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games and also participated in a ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where he gave a reading to mark the occasion. Subsequently, he engaged with fans outside the cathedral during an unexpected walkabout.



The crowd, who greeted the prince with loud cheers on his arrival, shouted “We love you, Harry” as he walked along.



One woman said to Harry that she was here for her honeymoon, to which Harry responded: “You didn’t get married in St Paul’s, though?”

Only select people can get married at St. Paul’s Cathedral and there are conditions for those wishing to marry there.

The then Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were married at St. Paul’s on July 29, 1981, in a traditional Church of England wedding service.

Later on December 9, 1992, it was announced that Charles and Diana had decided to separate but would continue to fulfill their public duties and to share the responsibility of raising their sons.

On April 9, 2005, he married Camilla Parker Bowles with whom he had a long-standing relationship; after the wedding, Parker Bowles took the title of duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke of Sussex was welcomed at the service on Wednesday afternoon by members of his late mother’s family.

Princess Diana’s siblings, Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes greeted Harry with a hug at the anniversary event.

Meanwhile, other senior members of the Royal Family including King Charles attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace

The King was joined at the royal residence by Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne.



