King Charles protects Kate Middleton, Prince William from Prince Harry

King Charles is believed to be putting his foot down against Prince Harry after refusing to meet him on his current trip to the UK.
Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Tom Bower reflected on the 75-year-old monarch’s attitude toward his youngest son in the wake of their rift from over the last few years.
He doubled down on host Nigel Farage’s claims that the King has “toughened up” in a bid to protect the royal family from any outward attacks.
"He is finally seeing they are exploiting the misery in London,” Bower shared. “They are putting William and Kate in a terrible light.”
"The Sussexes have stepped in to embarrass the King. Rightly Buckingham Palace decided 'we’re not going to play their game' on this occasion."
The Revenge author also claimed Charles denied Harry a photo opportunity during their now-axed meeting to prevent him from flexing his royal connection.
"The key is, Harry was desperate for a photo opportunity for the King so he could get to Nigeria and say 'I come here as a member of the Royal Family'.
"The King has denied him of that, and rightly so,” claimed Tom.
The Duke of Sussex recently returned to the UK to participate in various Invictus Games engagements
