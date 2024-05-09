Kate Middleton defies Prince William to revive 'special bond' with Prince Harry

Princess Kate is believed to be back in contact with Prince Harry as she continues to navigate through her battle with cancer.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed the Princess of Wales found a listening ear in the Duke of Sussex, prompting her to set aside her grudge and seek his help.

“Everyone assumes Kate doesn’t like Harry, but they have a special bond that not many people really understand,” they shared.

“She and Harry were extremely close at one time. She’s confided in him during some of her darkest moments, and now that includes her cancer battle.”

“Kate’s leaned on Harry for support,” the insider insisted.

“While Kate loves William and she does confide in her husband, it’s easier to talk about certain things with Harry.

“He’s always been a good listener," they added.



However, Prince William is set to be taken aback by Kate's growing closeness with his brother as he “continues to have trust issues with [him]."

Rest assured, the future King of England refuses to "interfere" if it pleases Kate.



For the unversed, the future Queen of England unveiled her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer in March.

Harry and Meghan shortly issued a statement to extend support to the estranged sister-in-law at the time.

It read: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

They are also reported to have privately reached out to Kate and William after the news hit the globe.