Archbishop of Canterbury gives cryptic response to royal family's feelings about Harry

Archbishop of Canterbury broke his silence on feud between royal family and Prince Harry an Meghan Markle during a rare TV appearance.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Justin Welby forbade public against judging them, calling for prayers for the royals.

"We must not judge them, they are human beings. They must not be judged. They need to be prayed for and supported,” he said.

Though, the Archbishop refused to divulge whether any members of the family had spoken to him about a potential rapprochment.

He said: "I won't comment at all about conversations with the Royal Family. I just say to everyone, if you are someone who prays then pray for them because... you can't go wrong.

"And if you are somebody who doesn't pray, then pray for them because it can't do any harm and it might do some good,” Welby added.

It comes as Harry appeared to cut a lonely figure during Thanksgiving servive to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral service in London on Wednesday.

None of the members of the royal family attended the event despite allegedly being invited by the Duke.

Moreover, King Charles also refused a meeting with his youngest son, citing busy schedule as he returned to public duties amid cancer battle.