Prince Harry left ‘concerned’ by Kate Middleton’s latest decision

Prince Harry is said to be left “surprised’ and “concerned” by Kate Middleton’s alleged decision to contact him amid her health battle.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed the Princess of Wales reached out to him in a bid to help her navigate through the “darkest” period of her life.

They shared: “She and Harry were extremely close at one time. She’s confided in him during some of her darkest moments, and now that includes her cancer battle.”

“Kate’s leaned on Harry for support,” the insider insisted.

However, her decision came at the dismay of Prince William, who “continues to have trust issues with Harry,” as per the source.

Though, the future King of England is not looking to “interfere” when it comes to his wife resorting to coping mechanisms.

For the unversed, William continues to remain fraught with his little brother for leaking stories within the palace to press as well as his and Meghan Markle’s consistent attacks at the royal family.

In the latest bombshell claim, Harry and Meghan’s pal Omid Scobie named Kate and King Charles’ as the senior royals, who raised concerns over their son Prince Archie’s skin colour before his birth, in his book Endgame.