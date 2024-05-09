Prince William gives stern reply to ‘teary eyed’ Prince Harry after King Charles honour announcement

Prince William is now colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corp - the regiment Prince Harry served with in Afghanistan

Prince William appeared publicly after an announcement by King Charles regarding an honuor bestowed upon him, teasing his teary eyed brother Prince Harry’ with his new role.



For the unversed it has been claimed that Duke was emotionally affected by this event, as he was moved to tears.

The Prince of Wales wore a smile during his visit to Cornwall today, where he is scheduled to fulfill engagements in both Newquay and the Isles of Scilly over the upcoming two days.

The outing comes after there was no reunion for William with Harry. Speaking last week, an insider told the Mirror: "Their relationship remains extremely fractured. Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time."

Harry also did not meet with their father King Charles during his stay in the UK due to the monarch's busy diary. At the service yesterday, Harry was supported by members of his late mother Princess Diana's Spencer family, including his uncle Charles Spencer and aunt Lady Jane Fellowes.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that Prince Harry got emotional when King Charles announced a new honour for his older brother Prince William this week while the Duke of Sussex was in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary, reported Mirror.

After confirming King Charles would not be meeting with Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace announced that the King would hand the Prince of Wales a military honour long thought to be destined for the Duke of Sussex.

Prince William is now colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corp - the regiment Prince Harry served with in Afghanistan.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn exclusively told The Mirror: "King Charles’ announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated.

"What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems – his brother. And the announcement was deliberately made during Harry’s brief visit to the UK to have maximum impact – it shows Harry that he really is no longer welcome."

Mr Quinn claimed that the senior royals "knew" that the announcement would "really hurt" Harry, before revealing that "he is said to have been in tears when he heard".

He added: "But they have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realise that when you betray the family, you don’t just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal. You also lose the things you loved."



