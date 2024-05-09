Meghan Markle saves Prince Harry from ‘hostile snub’ from royals

Meghan Markle appeared to have made a wise decision in a bid to protect her husband Prince Harry from hostility which she may have foreseen.



The Duke of Sussex, who had flown solo to London, attended the much-anticipated 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at the St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday. While Meghan was listed as a guest for the event, the Duchess skipped out, albeit for good reason, per royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams suggested to The Mirror that Meghan “wisely decided that a hostile press and public would prefer her to stay away from the Service at St Paul’s” and their upcoming visit to Nigeria is a “cover for what is a setback.”

Prince Harry reportedly had requested King Charles for a meeting a month in advance but that request was declined. A rep for Harry told the press that the meeting did not take place given the King’s “full diary of programme.”

The expert noted that this will be seen as a “snub” despite sources revealing that monarch has always kept door open for his younger son.

“This will be seen as a snub. There is little doubt that this was not arranged as it should have been as King Charles has always made it clear that his door is open to Harry,” he added.