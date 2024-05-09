Glen Powell to star in J.J Abram’s upcoming movie

Glen Powell is in talks to star in J.J. Abram’s upcoming film, which for now has no details unwrapped.
The news is exclusively confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.
With that, the rumour also put to rest suggesting that the director’s upcoming movie will be on the subject of time travel.
Director Abrams served himself as a busy producer and didn’t direct a single movie since 2019 ’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Earlier, he has helmed such movies as Mission: Impossible III, Super 8, and Star Trek and its sequel.
Powell has been one of the most demanding Hollywood hunks after starring opposite to Sydney Sweeney in Sony’s rom-com Anyone but You.
The Set It Up alum also co-wrote and stars in Richard Linklater’s Netflix comedy Hitman, which is set to stream from next month on Netflix after premiering at last year’s Venice film festival.
On the work front, the outlet also reported about the actor that he is set to star opposite Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in writer-director John Lee Hancock’s legal drama Monsanto.
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 will premiere on August 15 on Netflix
Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie previously starred on ‘The Simple Life’ from 2003-2007
Kate's family were said to have been close to Tony Henman
Prince William makes major announcement as Harry returns to Meghan Markle after attending Invictus Service in London