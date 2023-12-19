Jonathan Majors convicted of assault and harassment, Jury acquits additional charges

Jonathan Majors faces sentencing after guilty verdict.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors faces verdict in assault trial: Guilty of reckless harassment.

The courtroom drama unfolded as the jury deliberated for five intense hours over three days, delivering a mixed verdict for the 34-year-old actor.

Majors, known for his Marvel role, was charged with misdemeanors following a March altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York City.

The jury's decision suggests a nuanced view, acknowledging reckless behavior while not attributing intent in certain aspects of the incident.



While he could face up to a year in prison, legal experts suggest leniency for a first-time offender.

The judge extended an order of protection, barring Majors from any contact with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In a gripping four-day testimony, Jabbari bravely detailed a tumultuous relationship with the star, often breaking into tears and seeking reprieve from the relentless cross-examination by the defense.

She recounted chilling episodes where Majors reportedly lost control, smashing candles and stomping on her headphones.

Jabbari also revealed text messages hinting at coercion, with Majors cautioning against seeking medical help after an incident.

The prosecution played audio recordings capturing Majors admonishing Jabbari, asserting his need for a supportive partner akin to iconic figures Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

Throughout her testimony, Majors, who mostly avoided eye contact, cast a disconcerting glare as Jabbari recounted the alleged physical assault on March 25.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized the commitment to survivor-centric justice, citing the trial's evidence of a distressing cycle of psychological and emotional abuse.

