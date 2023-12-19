Jonathan Majors loose Marvel gig after deemed guilty of assault, harassment

Jonathan Majors fired by Marvel after being proven guilty

Marvel has fired Jonathan Majors from playing Kang the Conqueror in any of the studios’ movies after the actor was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment.



On Monday, December 18, in New York City, a six-person jury found 34-year-old Majors guilty following three days of deliberations, as per US Weekly.

He was later found not guilty of one of the counts of third-degree assault and of second-degree aggravated harassment. The date of his sentencing is February 6.

The actor was supposed to play multiple guys with the same face across the multiverse as the next big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He reappeared as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after a highly praised performance as He Who Remains in Loki season 1, and earlier this year he played Victor Timely in Loki season 2.

It appeared that his characters would continue to be on screen for a long time because Avengers: Kang Dynasty is scheduled for release in 2026.

But just a few weeks after Quantumania debuted in theatres, Majors was taken into custody for allegedly abusing a 30-year-old woman who turned out to be his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

At the time, Majors refuted the charges, claiming he had been abused.