Cara Delevingne believes ‘anyone’ can achieve sobriety

Cara Delevingne on sobreity

Cara Delevingne got a strong and positive will for achieving sobriety, either it's for herself or “anyone” else.



The actress and supermodel looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in New York City, donning a jewel-encrusted chain-mail inspired Stella McCartney outfit that shimmered rays of light.

The Carnival Row actress shared an inspiring message for those who are struggling with addiction while speaking with Variety at the star-studded event.

"You're not alone," said the 31-year-old star, who recently got candid about her journey to sobriety as well.

"If I can do it, anyone can," Delevingne added.

The actress considered honesty and self-realization to be the main factors when trying to get sober, explaining, "You need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can -- especially with yourself."

Delevingne got candid for the first time about being sober since September 2022 in the April 2023 issue of Vogue, when she realised she had reached a turning point in her addiction.

The model caused a stir in the public that month when she was seen walking around an airport in Los Angeles barefoot.

She was photographed at the time riding in an SUV with her feet hanging out the window, looking dishevelled, having just returned from Burning Man.

"I hadn't slept. I was not OK," she recalled to Vogue in 2023. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, 'OK, I don’t look well.'" Added Delevingne, "You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."