Kate Middleton, Prince William mull major public appearance for kids' sake

Kate Middleton, Prince William mulls major public appearance for kids' sake

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be facing a major dilemma in terms of their prospective appearance at Trooping the Colour in June.

It was recently revealed King Charles was looking forward to resuming public-facing duties following an encouraging health update in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

Trooping the Colour is celebrated as the official birthday of the British monarch, and is arguably the biggest annual royal event, which is held in June every year.

Though the King’s appearance is still in the cards, the Princess of Wales might bow out of the event as she continues her recovery from an undisclosed form of cancer.

It’s unclear whether Prince William will bring his young kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at the high-scale event without their mother.

Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I, told Newsweek: "The kids probably love it and it's probably a real treat for them. You can imagine how much they'd love it.

"It might be 'you should stay behind with mummy,' mightn't it, really. William will be on horseback so there just won't be a carriage. I don't think the kids will appear without her."