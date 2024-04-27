Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan remain amicable despite legal battle

Even though Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their divorce six years ago, the couple is still friendly toward their 10-year-old daughter Everly, despite their ongoing legal dispute over money.



“They have been co-parenting and although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other,” a source told People magazine.

Tatum, 44, and Dewan, 43, who got married in 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, have financial disagreements, especially over earnings from the Magic Mike series, as the outlet previously revealed.

Three films that Tatum both produced and starred in brought in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. A live stage play in Las Vegas and a reality series have also been inspired by the male stripper films.

In court filings, Dewan stated that Tatum obtained the intellectual property using "marital funds" and expressed her desire for a "equal division."

However, after the former couple's 2018 split, his camp claims that he has "expended extensive efforts...towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities."

Tatum and Dewan will now proceed with a trial, which is set to start on December 8, after failing to reach a settlement during mediation.

“Both would like to get beyond these final issues,” another source told the outlet. “Each is in love with someone else and wants to move ahead.”