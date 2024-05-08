Charli XCX verifies to work on Britney Spears song amid singer's denial

Charli XCX has verified earlier reports that she had previously been composing songs for a prospective new Britney Spears album.



The Toxic singer had previously denied rumours on social media, but the English singer-songwriter acknowledged in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live that she wasn't sure how active Spears was in the process.

“Um, so. Well, yes, but, it leaked to the press,” Charli XCX said, responding to a caller’s question. “Britney then did this post where she was like, ‘I don’t have random people write for me.’ I was like, okay, go off! So I don’t know that she was part of the process.”

Earlier, in January, the Hold Me Closer crooner took to her Instagram to set the record straight, writing, “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”

Later on the show, host Andy Cohen interjected, “Maybe her team was looking for…”

“Her team was running before they could walk,” Charli XCX continued. “Britney probably has a load of other projects that she’s focusing on. So I did get asked but I don’t know if it’s like, real.”

Cohen also inquired as to whether the "Boom Clap" singer created any songs in the hopes that Spears would record them.

“Of course,” she said. “I went to Malibu and I wrote. You always write songs hoping Britney’s going to record them … but you know, she didn’t record it. … I love her. It would be a dream come true.”