Travis Kelce gets role in Ryan Murphy’s FX Series ‘Grotesquerie’

Travis Kelce to debut in Hollywood with 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce has leaped into Hollywood with his debut major role in the new Ryan Murphy’s high-profile FX Series Grotesquerie.



According to Deadline, the NFL star, who rose to global fame after his relationship with Taylor Swift, will star opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

The upcoming series has just started production, the outlet reports. The plot has been kept under wraps and there is no information about any other cast members.

The series is expected to premiere with the start of the next football season, which will see Kelce return to the Kansas City Chiefs as the tight end after the team's third Super Bowl win in five years.

Grotesquerie comes after Kelce’s acting debut as host of Saturday Night Live in March 2023. He also made a guest appearance with Swift on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series this past fall.

Kelce has been in demand as a result of his name becoming well-known throughout the world due to his prominent relationship with Swift. Since joining CAA last year, he has been spreading out and has been transparent about his aspirations to work in Hollywood.