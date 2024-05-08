‘Game of Thrones’ star Ian Gelder dies at 74

Ian Gelder is no more

Ian Gelder, the British actor who played Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones has died Monday at the age of 74.



The star lost his life to complications from bile duct cancer.

Gelder’s death was confirmed by his partner Ben Daniels in an Instagram post, Tuesday.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Daniels wrote.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his career but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Gelder portrayed the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) in 12 episodes of the HBO series Game of Thrones.

He also worked in several different television series, including Doctor Who, Snatch, Fifteen-Love, Casualty, Father Brown, The Bill, Edward the King, I Thought You’d Gone and His Dark Materials.

He was also a main character in the Dark Ditties horror film series.

“He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side,” Daniels added.

“He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed.”